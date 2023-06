Updated on: June 01, 2023 14:08 IST

Wrestler Protest News: ‘Very disturbing’: Now, IOC slams police’s ‘treatment’ of wrestlers

Wrestler Protest News: After the International Wrestling Federation UWW, the International Olympic Committee has also expressed displeasure over the misbehavior with the wrestlers….IOC has issued a statement saying that the treatment meted out to Indian wrestlers is disturbing..