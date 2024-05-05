TMC’s Abhishek on alliance with Congress: ‘Was keen on it, even went to meet Rahul Gandhi at 6 am’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has opened up on the party’s willingness to forge an alliance with the Congress party and said that had TMC not been serious about it, he would not have rushed to Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi at 6 am. Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek asserted that the TMC candidates are the true representatives of the I.N.D.I.A bloc in West Bengal. Notably, TMC and Congress, despite being a part of the Opposition’s grand alliance, are not contesting the Lok Sabha Elections in alliance with each other in the state.

"Had I not been serious, I would not have rushed to Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi at 6 am. We were willing to have an alliance with the Congress in Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, and despite state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's barbs at our party for months, we did not react for a long time," he said on Saturday.

"We gave Congress time till December but we could not wait indefinitely as we had to make preparations. Till December 31, 2023, not a single spokesperson of our party, including Mamata Banerjee, reacted to what Choudhury was saying," he added.

Banerjee, the MP of Diamond Harbour, said the seat-sharing talks failed because of the state Congress' belligerence.

(With PTI inputs)

