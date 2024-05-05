Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP candidate Amrita Roy richest in 4th phase from Bengal with Rs 554 cr assets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP's Krishnanagar Lok Sabha candidate Amrita Roy

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP nominee 'Rajmata' Amitra Roy from the Krishnanagar parliamentary seat is the richest candidate among the 75 candidates in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal's eight constituencies, which are going to the polls in the fourth phase on May 13, an analysis of their affidavits by West Bengal Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed.

Rajmata Amrita Roy, a member of erstwhile royalty and BJP candidate has been pitted against Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the fourth phase of the seven-phased general elections on May 13.

Amitra Roy total assets worth Rs 554 crore

According to reports, twenty-one candidates fighting the Lok Sabha elections have assets of more than Rs 1 crore while Roy is the richest among them with total assets worth Rs 554 crore.

Following Roy, TMC's Asansol candidate Shatrughan Sinha ranks second with assets worth Rs 210 crore, while Baharampur candidate Yusuf Pathan holds the third position with total assets valued at Rs 45 crore.

Among the major parties, TMC leads with seven candidates having assets over Rs 1 crore, followed by BJP with six candidates. Additionally, two candidates each from SUCI(C), Congress, and CPI(M) also possess assets exceeding Rs 1 crore.

Who is Rajmata Amrita Roy?

Rajmata Amrita Roy, representing the BJP, is contesting from Krishnanagar, West Bengal. She inherits the legacy of Raja Krishnachandra Roy, the former king of Krishnanagar, renowned for his efforts to safeguard Sanatan Dharma against both British colonialism and Siraj-ud-Daulah. Roy is set to face off against Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress, who was expelled from Parliament and had become the face of impropriety.

The Krishnanagar constituency was a CPM stronghold as the party represented it in the lower house of Parliament nine times. However, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been winning the seat since 2009.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Polling in Asansol, Baharampur, Bardhaman Purba, Birbhum, Bolpur, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Krishnanagar and Ranaghat will be held on May 13.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had a stronger hold with 34 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had only 2 seats. Communist Party Of India (MARXIST) CPI (M) won 2 seats. Indian National Congress (INC) secured 4 seats.

