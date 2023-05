Updated on: May 27, 2023 23:22 IST

Opposition to boycott Parliament inauguration, Is It a Mistake or strategy

UNNECESSARY CONTROVERSY OVER SENGOL..Congress leaders claim that Sengol had nothing to do with transfer of power in 1947. They say that Hindu saints from Tamil Nadu came to Delhi and handed over Sengol to Pandit Nehru, and it was not Lord Mountbatten who handed over the sceptre to Nehru.