Updated on: September 17, 2023 17:53 IST

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar hoists the National Flag at Gaj Dwar in new Parliament Building

Flag Hoisting In New Parliament: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has refused to attend the tricolor hoisting ceremony in the new Parliament building... Kharge has written a letter expressing his displeasure that he received the invitation for the tricolor hoisting ceremony very late. have been