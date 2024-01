Updated on: January 29, 2024 22:53 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will PM Modi be able to bring 400+ seats in 2024 elections?

Today the Prime Minister discussed the examination. But the biggest test is after 70 days. What is being discussed about that? What will be its result? When the 2024 elections are held, the numbers of all the states will be added, not just one state. The question paper of UP is of 80 marks.