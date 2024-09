Updated on: September 14, 2024 23:49 IST

Mahmood Madani in Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma's questions and Jamiat Chief Maulana Mahmood Madani's answers in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani was the guest of India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma today in the country's most popular TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat'. In this show, Rajat Sharma asked Maulana Mahmood Madani all the questions which are in the minds of the people.