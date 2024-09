Updated on: September 20, 2024 18:48 IST

Tirupati Laddu Controversy: How is the revered Prasadam prepared, is fish oil used in it?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has claimed that during the previous regime of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), animal fat was used in the preparation of the renowned Tirupati laddu Prasadam. This assertion has sparked significant controversy, with the YSRCP categorically denying