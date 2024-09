Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir: Three BSF soldiers feared dead, 26 injured in bus accident, rescue operations underway

A tragic accident involving a bus transporting Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers from Pulwama to Budgam is feared to have resulted in the deaths of three soldiers, with 26 others sustaining injuries.

The bus was en route for the second phase of election deployment when it met with the accident. Immediate rescue operations have been launched to assist the injured.