Mamata Banerjee on Murshidabad violence: 'We live once and die once. So, why is there a riot' Mamata Banerjee said that every caste and religion has the right to protest, but do not take law into your hands. "Some people are trying to mislead you, do not pay attention to them," she said.

Amid Anti-waqf protests in several parts of the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that every caste and religion has the right to protest, but all should not take law into hands. She said some people are trying to mislead the rioters, but no oner should pay attention to them.

The statement from the chief minister comes as fresh violence erupted in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas on Monday after supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with the police during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The violent in the Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas left several people injured.

Supporters of the ISF clashed with the police in Bhangar, located in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The situation escalated into violence, resulting in police vehicles being set ablaze.

The violence broke out when police stopped ISF supporters from heading towards Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata to attend an anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act rally addressed by party leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique.

Earlier in the day, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence that erupted during a protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 in the West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

The petition filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha also urged the apex court to seek an explanation from West Bengal government and Union Home Ministry as to the failure of the law-and-order machinery and direct compensation and rehabilitation for victims.

The petition further sought direction to ensure protection of life and liberty of those currently being affected and prevent further escalation.

The petition stated that large-scale violence broke out in the state of West Bengal following the passing of the Waqf Bill by the Indian Parliament and the manner in which the protest turned violent and particularly targeted the Hindu community raises serious constitutional concerns regarding the right to life and religious freedom.

It should be noted that the violence in the Murshidabad district against the amendment to the Waqf Act has left at least three people dead. Central forces have been deployed in several areas following the Calcutta High Court order.