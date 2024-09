Updated on: September 19, 2024 14:09 IST

Subhadra Yojana: PM Modi's new scheme for women in Odisha | What is the eligibility criteria?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday launched Subhadra Yojana in Odisha, a scheme aimed at empowering women in the state. Named after Goddess Subhadra, sister of Lord Jagannath, this scheme is set to assist over 1 crore women. Check out the video to learn features, eligibility criteria