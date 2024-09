Updated on: September 20, 2024 19:03 IST

JP Nadda seeks report on Tirupati laddu controversy, promises action

Health Minister JP Nadda sought a report on the Tirupati laddu controversy and promised action. Meanwhile, Jagan Reddy commented on the Tirupati laddu row, stating that Naidu was using God for political gains. All of that and much more was covered in yesterday's Speed News.