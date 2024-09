Updated on: September 16, 2024 23:30 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : Whom will Kejriwal choose as next CM tomorrow, what happened in PAC meeting today?

The strength of the Delhi Assembly is 70. Out of which Aam Aadmi Party has 59 MLAs left. 3 MLAs have left the party. Out of 59, 2 MLAs are in jail. (Satendra Jain and Amanatullah Khan). According to this, total 57 MLAs are left.