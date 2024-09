Updated on: September 19, 2024 13:51 IST

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections: PM Modi to hold rally in Srinagar under tight security cover

Ahead of PM Modi’s rally in Srinagar, security has been elevated to its highest level on Sept 19. The J&K Police and CRPF have established multiple checkpoints to ensure a safe environment. Vehicles are being checked thoroughly at entry and exit points to avoid any breach of security