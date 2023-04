Updated on: April 26, 2023 23:55 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: The curtain was removed from Kejriwal's bungalow. A curtain worth eight lakhs was shown!

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal House Row: Delhi The Chief Minister's bungalow was renovated for 45 crore. Even senior officers and leaders of the country were shocked to hear these figures. In the country, the bungalows of politicians are being renovated at the expense of the government.