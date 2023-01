Updated on: January 30, 2023 23:15 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Rahul Gandhi targeted Amit Shah and Ajit Doval in Kashmir

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were targeted at the same place, at the same time. Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were also attacked in one fell swoop.