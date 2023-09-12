Wednesday, September 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Haqikat Kya Hai Video
  5. Haqiqat Kya Hai: 'PoK will merge with India on its own'...Modi Minister VK Singh's big statement

Videos

Updated on: September 12, 2023 23:15 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: 'PoK will merge with India on its own'...Modi Minister VK Singh's big statement

Former Indian Army chief and Union Minister General VK Singh (Retd.) has said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will merge with India on its own.
Haqiqat Kya Hai PoK India PM Modi VK Singh

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News