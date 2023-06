Updated on: June 24, 2023 23:20 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: As mutiny intensifies in Russia, Wagner forces take control of military facilities in Voronezh

As the crisis situation intensifies following a mutiny led by the Wagner Group chief, reports are showing that the mercenary group has taken control of all military facilities in Voronezh city, located halfway between Moscow and Rostov-on-Don.