Updated on: February 08, 2022 22:40 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: Why has Hijab become a major reason of controversy in Karnataka?

A video has been taking rounds of phones of Muslim students across schools and colleges in Karnataka. The video shows a clear war of words over 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Allah-hu-Akbar'. Is this being deliberately done? Is the escalating tension over hijab in Karnataka, part of a big plot? Watch this report.