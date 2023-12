Updated on: December 29, 2023 12:16 IST

SRK's 'Dunki' crosses ₹300 crore mark in box office within first week I Entertainment Wrap I 29 Dec

India TV Entertainment wrap covers all the entertainment news from Hollywood to Bollywood. In today's Entertainment Wrap, After seven days, Dunki accumulated Rs 305 crore in worldwide gross box office, as shared by Red Chillies Entertainment on X