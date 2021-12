Updated on: December 06, 2021 22:20 IST

EXCLUSIVE: Are Ahan, Athiya Shetty under performance pressure due to Suniel Shetty's stardom? Actor answers

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is all set to make his OTT debut with the web series 'Invisible Woman'. In an exclusive interview with India TV, he talked about his son Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap, daughter Athiya Shetty's relationship with cricketer KL Rahul and much more.