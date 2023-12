Updated on: December 04, 2023 11:00 IST

Can Lalduhoma Defeat CM Zoramthanga In Mizoram? Assembly Election Results 2023

Lalduhoma is the leader of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and a former IPS officer from Mizoram. In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election, he won from two constituencies including Aizawl West-I and Serchhip by defeating MNF and Congress candidates.