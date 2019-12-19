Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
IPL 2020 Auction: Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey hits jackpot; Shai Hope, Mushfiqur go unsold

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 21:26 IST ]

Dashing Australian wicketkeeper batsman Alex Carey was snapped up for Rs 2.40 crore by Delhi Capitals as the likes of West Indies stumper batsman Shai Hope, Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim went unsold.

 

