Sunday, May 17, 2020
     
  Exclusive | Important to stay positive now: Axar Patel

Exclusive | Important to stay positive now: Axar Patel

In an exlcusive chat with India TV on Instagram, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel said it is important for all to stay positive at a time when there is no cricketing action happening across the globe.

