Updated on: February 02, 2022 11:45 IST

Visit Girjatmaj Ganpati Temple today

Do visit the Girjatmaj Ganpati Temple today. Here is the Vinayaka form of Lord Ganesha, which is established in natural caves. This temple is the Girjatmaj Ganapati temple built on the hills of Lenyadri, near the Pune-Nashik road.