Updated on: September 14, 2023 23:26 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: PM's 'INDI alliance' jab at Opposition, says they want to finish Sanatana Dharma

Aaj Ki Baat: Today, for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke openly on the attacks on Sanatan by the opposition parties...Modi clearly said that the opposition parties have formed an alliance...this alliance has only one goal. There is only one objective...to break Sanatan into pieces.