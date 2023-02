Updated on: February 10, 2023 22:14 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Rahul likes to make personal attacks on the Prime Minister? Watch | PM Modi | Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the election twice, but Rahul Gandhi has lost the election twice. Today again something happened which seems to have happened in 2014, which happened in 2019, something similar may result in 2024.