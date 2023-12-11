Tuesday, December 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Aaj Ki Baat Video
  5. Aaj Ki Baat: Will 'Yadav' vote bank will be happy after BJP's decision in MP?

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Updated on: December 11, 2023 22:55 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Will 'Yadav' vote bank will be happy after BJP's decision in MP?

Aaj Ki Baat: Will 'Yadav' vote bank will be happy after BJP's decision in MP?
Muqabla BJP Mohan Yadav MP New CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News