Updated on: August 28, 2024 18:55 IST

Bengal Bandh: Security tightened as BJP calls for 'Bengal Bandh' after chaotic Nabanna Abhiyan

Security on August 28 has been beefed up in Kolkata amid BJP's call for a 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh'. 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' has been called by the BJP to protest against the state government after the police used lathi charges and tear gas on protestors during Nabanna Abhiyan, on August 28.