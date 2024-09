Updated on: September 11, 2024 18:10 IST

Rahul Gandhi in United States: How the leader of opposition's foreign trips stirred controversy

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has stirred up a significant political storm with his recent foreign visit. His remarks in the United States have drawn sharp criticism from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). What did Rahul say and what is the controversy?