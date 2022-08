Updated on: August 16, 2022 10:39 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why PM Modi spoke against corruption, nepotism in Red Fort speech?

While addressing the nation in his speech on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two big challenges before the country are nepotism and dynasty, and corruption, asserting that "we have to fight" against these together. Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat.