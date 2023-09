Updated on: September 07, 2023 23:51 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why does DMK think Sanatan Dharma is AIDS and leprosy?

Today, once again, Sanatan Dharma was attacked by the opposition parties. After Udhayanidhi Stalin, now a senior leader of his party, A Raja said that Sanatan dengue is not like malaria but a disease like leprosy and AIDS.