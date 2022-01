Updated on: January 21, 2022 23:20 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Which party in UP has given tickets to politicians with criminal background?

Which party in UP has given most of the tickets to politicians with criminal background? Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that Samajwadi Party's candidate list proves that the party favours riots and people who brandish guns. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.