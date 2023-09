Updated on: September 06, 2023 23:37 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: What makes the idea of ‘Sanatan dharma’ such a contentious issue

Aaj Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his displeasure over the objectionable statements being made regarding Sanatan Dharma. Modi has told the party leaders and ministers that insult to Sanatan Dharma, Vedic traditions and heritage cannot and should not be tolerated.