Friday, October 15, 2021
     
  5. Aaj Ki Baat: Jihadi mobs in Bangladesh attacked Durga Puja pandals, broke idols

Updated on: October 15, 2021 12:59 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Jihadi mobs in Bangladesh attacked Durga Puja pandals, broke idols

Grand Mufti of Kashmir appeals to Hindus, Sikhs not to leave Valley. Why Narcotics Control Bureau is strongly opposing Aryan Khan’s bail petition. for more watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma on India TV.
Aaj Ki Baat Rajat Sharma Bangladesh Durga Puja Aryan Khan NCB

