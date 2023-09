Updated on: September 11, 2023 23:58 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: G20 summit ends, and politics begins!

The G-20 summit is over, most of the guests have returned...but politics continues on this issue. The big thing is that due to the G-20 summit, the unity of the opposition parties is also in danger. Mamata Banerjee had attended the banquet hosted by the President during G-20.