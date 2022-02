Updated on: February 03, 2022 11:10 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : Adityanath sharpens attack on 'do ladkon ki jodi' Akhilesh, Jayant

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday mounted his attack on Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and RJD leader Jayant Chaudhary over their pre-poll alliance. Addressing a rally, he referred to 'two boys' (Akhilesh-Jayant) to say "a similar jodi had come up in 2017" -- a reference to Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi when the SP and Congress had contested UP Assembly polls together. Watch Aaj Ki Baat to know more