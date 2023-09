Updated on: September 14, 2023 23:47 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: 2-day strike in Rajasthan, all petrol pumps to stay closed

Aaj Ki Baat: There are 670 private petrol pumps in Jaipur and 7650 in entire Rajasthan, dealers have called for an indefinite strike from 6 am, towards Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, although no consensus has been reached for the strike, but efforts have been made to join them as well. Talks are going on