Caught on camera: Noida man tries to jump from high-rise building, saved by residents in nick of time

Image Source : INDIA TV The image shows a man trying to jump from 14th floor of high rise building in Noida.

In a shocking incident, a man attempted to commit suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Noida on Monday. The incident occurred at Supertech Cape Town Society, located in Sector 74. As per details, the 21-year-old was about to jump from the 14th floor when onlookers noticed and raised an alarm. Following this, two people immediately rushed to the spot and managed to pull the man to safety just in time thus preventing the tragedy. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera.

About the incident

The incident occurred at around 10:30 am in the Supertech Cape Town society under the limits of the Sector 113 police station area. The man, reportedly suffering from mental health issues, had climbed over the balcony railing when residents saw him hanging precariously. Responding quickly to the commotion, two men rushed up the stairs and pulled him back to safety.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Mentally unstable

Upon receiving the information, police promptly arrived at the scene. The man, who used to live in the society with his family around six months ago, currently resides in Sector 41, Noida. His family was unaware of his whereabouts until the incident occurred. The police handed him over to his family after the rescue. It has been revealed that he has been struggling with mental health issues and is undergoing treatment. The family has confirmed that he has been suffering from a long-term mental illness, and his treatment is ongoing.

