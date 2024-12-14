Saturday, December 14, 2024
     
  Uttar Pradesh: Temple reopened in Sambhal after 45 years, claims Hindu Sabha patron | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh: Temple reopened in Sambhal after 45 years, claims Hindu Sabha patron | VIDEO

Sambhal Temple reopened after 45 years: A Lord Shiva temple in Khaggu Sarai, Sambhal, closed since 1978, has been reopened, marking a revival of cultural practices. Nagar Hindu Sabha patron Vishnu Sharan Rastogi shared the temple’s history, citing abandonment due to relocation of families.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Sambhal Published : Dec 14, 2024 12:44 IST, Updated : Dec 14, 2024 12:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh
Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh: Temple reopened in Sambhal after 45 years, claims Hindu Sabha patron.

A Lord Shiva temple in the Khaggu Sarai area of Sambhal, which had reportedly been closed since 1978, was reopened recently, according to Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, the patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha.

Additional SP Shrish Chandra said, "During checking it was found that some people had encroached upon the temple by constructing houses...The temple has been cleaned and action will be taken against those who encroached upon the temple...There are idols of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman in the temple...Hindu families used to live in this area and due to some reasons, they left the area...There is information about an ancient well also near the temple..." 

