Uttar Pradesh: Temple reopened in Sambhal after 45 years, claims Hindu Sabha patron | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh: Temple reopened in Sambhal after 45 years, claims Hindu Sabha patron.

A Lord Shiva temple in the Khaggu Sarai area of Sambhal, which had reportedly been closed since 1978, was reopened recently, according to Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, the patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha.

Additional SP Shrish Chandra said, "During checking it was found that some people had encroached upon the temple by constructing houses...The temple has been cleaned and action will be taken against those who encroached upon the temple...There are idols of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman in the temple...Hindu families used to live in this area and due to some reasons, they left the area...There is information about an ancient well also near the temple..."