Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' protest: Internet suspended in Ambala ahead of march

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Farmers gather at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their protest march, near Ambala.

The Haryana government on Sunday suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 12 villages of Ambala district to maintain public peace ahead of the farmers resuming their protest march towards Delhi. The suspension order will remain in force till December 17, according to an official notification issued by Additional Principal Secretary (Home) Sumita Mishra.

Internet shutdown to maintain law and order

The order said the suspension was a way to prevent misinformation, inflammatory material, and false information that could disrupt public peace and wider law and order. The affected villages include Dangdehri, Lehgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Choti Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru.

“The misuse of internet services via social media platforms and messaging services can facilitate the mobilization of agitators, potentially causing violence, arson, and damage to public and private property,” the order noted.

The government clarified that essential services like personal SMS, mobile recharge, bank SMS, voice calls, and broadband internet would not be affected and therefore public inconvenience.

Farmers resume march to Delhi

A group of 101 farmers will resume their journey from Shambhu border on the Punjab-Haryana border to Delhi on Sunday afternoon. Farmers are demanding a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and urging the Center to negotiate to address their grievances.

The protestors, under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13 after their earlier march to Delhi was halted by security forces.

Heavy security deployment at border points

Authorities have deployed significant security forces on the Haryana side of the border to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents during the march.

Previous internet suspension in Haryana

This is not the first instance of internet suspension in Haryana related to the farmers’ protests. Earlier, the state government suspended mobile internet, bulk SMS, and dongle services from December 6 to 9 for similar reasons.

Government’s stand

The latest suspension order highlights the potential risks posed by social media and messaging platforms during mass mobilizations, citing concerns about disruptions to public utilities, damage to assets, and risks to public safety.

Farmers’ demands

The farmers remain steadfast in their demands, including legal MSP guarantees and discussions with the central government to resolve their concerns. As the march progresses, the situation continues to be closely monitored by authorities.

Also read | Allu Arjun released from jail after night of protests by fans in Hyderabad