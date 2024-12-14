Allu Arjun released from jail after night of protests by fans in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hyderabad: Telugu actor Allu Arjun leaves the state-run Gandhi Hospital after a medical checkup in Hyderabad.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Jail in Hyderabad on Saturday morning, following a night of protests by hundreds of fans outside the prison. Actor Allu Arjun's lawyer Ashok Reddy said, " They received an order copy from High Court but despite that, they didn't release the accused (Allu Arjun)...they will have to answer...this is illegal detention, we will take legal action...as of now he has been released..."

Delay in bail order sparks outrage

Allu Arjun, who was lodged in Chanchalguda Jail in Hyderabad on Friday night, was released on Sunday morning. The delay reportedly occurred after the Telangana High Court’s interim bail order failed to reach the jail authorities in time, prompting protests from hundreds of fans who had gathered outside the jail.

Lawyer questions delay despite court order

Allu Arjun’s lawyer Ashok Reddy said a copy of the Supreme Court bail order has been served on jail authorities, but the actor’s release was pending. “The High Court directed the jail authorities to release Allu Arjun forthwith, yet he remains in custody. We don’t know the reason behind this delay,” Reddy told reporters.

Arrest following tragic stampede

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday morning in connection with the December 4 stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident left a 35-year-old woman dead and her eight-year-old son hospitalised. The stampede occurred as thousands of fans thronged the theater to see the actor.

The city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The arrest, which took place at his residence, was followed by a 14-day judicial custody order by a lower court.

High Court grants interim bail

The Telangana High Court granted Allu Arjun interim bail for four weeks, observing that the actor had a right to life and liberty as a citizen. Justice Juvvadi Sridevi noted that the actor could not be held prima facie responsible for the stampede, as he had merely attended the event for the premiere.

Fans protest outside jail

As the release process stretched into the night, fans gathered outside Chanchalguda Jail, protesting the delay. Police officials have stated that the actor is likely to be released between 7 and 8 AM on Saturday.

Class-1 barrack prepared for the star

Sources revealed that jail authorities had prepared a Class-1 barrack at Chanchalguda Jail for Allu Arjun’s stay. However, with his release expected soon, he may not require extended accommodations.

Actor seeks quashing of FIR

Allu Arjun has approached the Telangana High Court to quash the FIR against him, asserting his non-involvement in the tragic incident. Further updates on the case and the actor’s release are awaited.

Ongoing investigation and public reaction

The incident has stirred widespread reactions, with fans expressing support for the actor while authorities continue their investigation into the tragic stampede.

