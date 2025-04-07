Men carrying saffron flags climb dargah gate in Prayagraj, raise slogans, video goes viral On Ram Navami, a group of men allegedly climbed the gate of Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah in Prayagraj while carrying saffron flags and raising slogans, according to police. The incident, which occurred amid religious processions across the city, was captured on video and has since gone viral.

Prayagraj: A group of men allegedly climbed the gate of Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah in the Sikandra area of Prayagraj on Sunday while carrying saffron flags and raising slogans, police officials said. The incident occurred on the day of Ram Navami, when processions were being held across various parts of the city.

Police personnel were deployed to the spot, and the men were removed from the dargah premises, officials added. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions and raising concerns over attempts to disturb communal harmony.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said some miscreants had waved saffron flags and shouted slogans at the shrine. "Departmental action is being taken against the policemen responsible for maintaining order at the location," he said.

The officer noted that the Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah houses five shrines and attracts both Hindu and Muslim devotees, who offer chadar there. "Legal action is being taken after investigating the matter," Gunawat added.

Incident sparks concern amid festive celebrations

Ram Navami was celebrated with fervour across the country on Sunday, with people participating in processions and various cultural events. The festive spirit was visible in many cities, including Prayagraj. In this backdrop, the incident at the shrine has raised serious concerns. The police and administration are keeping a close watch on the situation, and further action is expected following the investigation. Several residents have called for strict measures against those attempting to disrupt communal harmony.

