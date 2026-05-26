Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's production house hit by massive hard disk theft, 66 hard disks go missing

New Delhi:

A major data theft has occurred in the Mumbai film industry. Sixty six hard disks have gone missing from Tiger Baby Digital LLP, the production house of renowned filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. These hard disks contained highly important and confidential data related to films, web series, and advertising projects. Initial investigations have estimated the loss from the theft at around Rs 12 to 13 lakh, but if the data is leaked, the loss could run into crores.

How the theft came to light?

The case came to light on May 21, 2026, when employees at the company’s office in Bandra West needed some hard disks for a project. Despite an extensive search, the disks could not be found, prompting staff members to inspect the storage cabinets.

During the search, several empty and partially damaged hard disk boxes were discovered. Initially, employees suspected a technical issue or another cause, but it was later confirmed that the hard disks had been stolen.

Police complaint and arrests

Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh, the company’s executive assistant and HR administrator, filed a complaint at the Bandra police station. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against two individuals identified as Mohammad Shahid Azim Khan and Ritesh. Police have arrested both accused.

During interrogation, Khan reportedly confessed that he had stolen and sold 24 hard disks over the past five months. He stated that he sold the disks to a Borivali resident named Ritesh for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per disk. However, he has not provided clear information about the remaining missing hard disks. Police are now trying to determine where the stolen disks ended up and whether the data was leaked.

Important film data missing

The investigation revealed that the office had a total of 119 hard disks, of which 66 are missing. These included high capacity storage devices ranging from 16TB to 72TB. The hard disks contained raw film footage, edited content, post production files, shooting archives, and advertising project data.

According to sources, the missing disks included content from major projects such as Made in Heaven, Ghost Stories, Nayaka, and Gandhi Money. Some disks also reportedly contained unpublished and sensitive data, increasing concerns over possible leaks.

Employee under suspicion

Office employee Kalpesh Pawar is also suspected of involvement in the theft of some hard disks. However, company management has stated that the investigation into his role is still ongoing, and no final conclusions have been reached.

Concerns over data security in Bollywood

The incident has raised serious concerns about data security across the film industry. In the digital age, the entire production and post production process of films and web series depends heavily on stored data. Such thefts can not only cause financial losses but also threaten the release and confidentiality of major projects.

Currently, the Bandra police are carrying out a detailed investigation into the case. Police are also probing whether an organised data theft racket may be involved. The court has remanded both arrested suspects to police custody until May 29.

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