Shreyas Iyer's sister blasts social media abuse on viral clip, says 'you guys are literally harassing me'

New Delhi:

Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta Iyer, revealed that she has been receiving social media abuse over the video she and her team made after the Punjab Kings shared a washed-out point with the Kolkata Knight Riders, as PBKS have made an unceremonious exit from the Indian Premier League 2026. Shresta alleged that the trollers are 'literally harassing me and my team' for the video she made.

Shresta, a professional dancer and choreographer, made two videos to speak on the trolling and abuse she has been receiving after PBKS got knocked out of the tournament despite being unbeaten in the first seven matches. "I have a lot to say, and I have come here to say it. Let's start with the topic of trolling. The video I made in the past, you made such a small thing so big. It's okay, you guys think it was a trolling video. According to me, it was a fun banter video. And I had no bad intentions behind it," she said in a video posted on her Instagram account.

"I was just supporting my brother's team. It doesn't mean that I am spreading hate about that team or that I hate the people of that team. I love all of them. In fact, I respect all the cricketers because my brother is a cricketer himself. And my respect for them is a lot.

"I have come to talk about those fans. Who are jobless, who are frustrated people. Who have no business. I have come here to talk about them. So after the whole video, if you open my page and go to my comment section. If you read those comments, you will understand that there are so many bad comments. And there are so many people there who are frustrated, jobless, who have nothing to do. I pity you guys. I genuinely pity you guys."

Shresta alleges trollers abusing her team too

Shreyas' sister claimed that the trollers are reaching out to her team and are abusing them over the call. "But you guys have been reaching out to my workplace, where I work. They have to listen to your bullshit and abuses," she said. She added that the trollers are calling her team at any random point and even making calls to the students she teaches.

Shresta alleges trollers are 'harassing' her

She further alleged that the trollers are 'literally harassing' her and her team for the video she made. "I will always celebrate my brother. Whenever he wins, I will celebrate him. Whenever he loses, I will celebrate him. I will celebrate him because I am proud of my brother. Thirdly, I would just say on the 'karma, karma' thing. You are joining every dot with the video. If it is a matter of karma, I will just say that whatever you are doing now, you are literally harassing me and my people," she added.

What was the video about?

Shresta had made a video with her team after PBKS shared a point following their washout against the KKR in Kolkata. The video captured Shresta and her teammates dancing. She said, "Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda ae. Lo, ditta ek point". The video went viral on social media as fans trolled her after PBKS slumped to fall below the top four and eventually missed out on a playoff spot.

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