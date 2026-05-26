Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 30-day parole, leaves from Rohtak jail | Video

Rohtak:

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, has once again been granted parole. This time, the Sirsa-based dera chief has received a 30-day parole, marking his 16th furlough or parole since his conviction in August 2017.

Visuals of him leaving Rohtak's Sunaria Jail under tight security have also surfaced. According to officials, Ram Rahim left the jail premises at around 6:30 am accompanied by a police convoy and proceeded towards the dera headquarters in Sirsa.

Earlier in January 2026, he had also been released on parole and remained out of jail for 40 days.

Ram Rahim is currently serving a prison sentence in connection with the rape of two women disciples. In 2017, he was sentenced to 20 years in jail after being convicted in the case involving the sexual assault of two of his female followers.

How many times did Ram Rahim receive parole?

Over the past six years, Ram Rahim has been released from jail on several occasions after being granted parole or furlough multiple times.

2020

October 2020: 1-day parole

2021

May 2021: 1-day parole

2022

February 2022: 21-day furlough

June 2022: 30-day parole

October 2022: 40-day parole

2023

January 2023: 40-day parole

July 2023: 30-day parole

November 2023: 21-day furlough

2024

January 2024: 50-day parole

August 2024: 21-day furlough

October 2024: 20-day parole

2025

January 2025: 30-day parole

April 2025: 21-day furlough

August 2025: 40-day parole

2026

January 2026: 40-day parole

May 25, 2026: 30-day parole granted

He walked out of jail this morning, May 26.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in journalist murder case

In March, the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Ram Rahim in the 2002 murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. The decision comes more than seven years after a special CBI court had convicted the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

According to Ram Rahim’s lawyer, Jitender Khurana, the High Court overturned the earlier conviction and cleared him of the charges related to the journalist’s killing.

Journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, who published the newspaper Poora Sach, was killed in October 2002 after being shot outside his residence in Sirsa, Haryana. The attack happened shortly after his newspaper printed an anonymous letter that accused women followers at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters of being sexually exploited. Chhatrapati's family had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2003, seeking the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The investigation was later handed over to the CBI, which filed the chargesheet in July 2007. In August 2017, the sect leader was brought to the Panchkula court, where the CBI court judge pronounced the verdict in the rape case.

(Report: Sunil Kumar from Rohtak)

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Also Read: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 40-day parole, to stay at Sirsa headquarters