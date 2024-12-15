Maha Kumbh 2025: Two drones flying without permission shot down by anti-drone system deployed at mega fair

Follow us on Image Source : X The anti-drone system deployed at Maha Kumbh (Representational picture)

The Uttar Pradesh government said a robust anti-drone system has been deployed in Mahakumbh Nagar to ensure the safety of devotees who will attend the Maha Kumbh 2025. The state government in a statement released on Saturday asserted that the anti-drone system was activated on Friday and it successfully intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Experts have been deployed to manage the anti-drone system, it added. They are stationed at a central location, continuously monitoring all drones flying in the vicinity. They have the capability to disable any suspicious drone mid-flight, if necessary, the statement said.

Two drones flying without permission shot down

"An anti-drone system has been activated in the Maha Kumbh fair area. On the very first day on Friday, the hi-tech system successfully shot down and deactivated two drones flying without permission. Notices have been issued to the operators," Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said.

The police official said, "Flying drones in the Mahakumbh Nagar fair area without prior approval will not be allowed. Permission must be obtained from police in advance for any drone operations. Strict action will be taken against anyone found operating drones without authorisation."

NGT gives UP govt time to submit comprehensive sewage management plan

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal has allowed time for the Uttar Pradesh government to place on record a "comprehensive sewage management system" plan for the upcoming Mahakumbh mela.

The green body was hearing the issue of preventing sewage discharge into the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Prayagraj.

In the order dated December 9, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the submissions by the additional advocate general (AAG) for Uttar Pradesh seeking three days to "place on record the comprehensive sewage management system which had been prepared by the authorities concerned, in view of the existing load and increased load" during the Mahakumbh.

"In this plan, a disclosure will be made about the expected generation of sewage in the Kumbh Mela area and the treatment facility that is being created therein to prevent the discharge of untreated sewage generated in the Kumbh Mela into rivers Ganga and Yamuna. This will also take into account the expected increase in the generation of sewage within the city of Prayagraj," said the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel. The matter has been posted on December 16 for further proceedings.

According to officials, 45 crore devotees from across the globe are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh, one of the biggest religious gatherings in the world.

