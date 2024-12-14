Atul Subhash suicide case: Wife Nikita Singhania files petition in Allahabad High Court

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Allahabad High Court building.

In a significant development in the Atul Subhash suicide case, Nikita Singhania, the wife of the deceased, along with her family members, has filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court. According to reports, Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag Singhania, and father Sushil Singhania have sought anticipatory bail to avoid arrest in the case.

Atul Subhash, 34, an engineer, died by suicide on December 9 in Bengaluru citing alleged harassment by his estranged wife and family. Nikita, her mother Nisha Singhania, uncle Sushil Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania have been accused of encouraging her to commit suicide.

The High Court is expected to schedule a hearing on the petition soon. Meanwhile, the legal counsel for the accused has stated that the allegations are baseless and that they are prepared to cooperate with the investigation.

On the other hand, Atul Subhash’s family has demanded justice, urging for the immediate arrest of the accused. Police continue to probe the case, and further developments are awaited.

Bangalore police summon Nikita Singhania

The Bengaluru city police on Friday issued a summons in connection with Nikita Singhania, wife of deceased engineer Atul Subhash, who allegedly committed suicide. Singhania has been asked to appear before the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru for questioning in three days.

A four-member police team led by sub-inspector Sanjeet Kumar reached Singhania's house in Khowa Mandi area of ​​Jaunpur district around 11 am on Friday to serve the notice. The notice, however, was pasted on the door as the house was locked, and no family members were present.

The summons, addressed only to Nikita Singhania, asked her to cooperate in the investigation into her husband's death. The report did not mention other accused members of the family even though they have been named in the FIR.

Police coordination in Jaunpur

The Bengaluru police team reached Jaunpur on Thursday evening and met Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma to coordinate their efforts. On Friday, they visited the local city police station and arranged to go to the civil court to obtain details of the complaints already filed by Singhania.

Allegations of harassment

Subhash, an artificial intelligence engineer, reportedly cited harassment by his wife and family as the cause of his death. His family has demanded proper investigation and swift action against the accused.

