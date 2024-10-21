Jaipur woman dies by suicide after Karwa Chauth spat; husband follows in shock

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

A tragic incident unfolded in the Harmara area of Jaipur on Sunday night, where a husband and wife lost their lives in what appears to be a suicide pact. The couple, Ghanshyam Bunkar (38) and Mona (35), had reportedly been involved in a heated argument after Ghanshyam returned home late from work on the night of Karwa Chauth.

According to police reports, Mona left the house in anger around 12:30 AM. Ghanshyam followed her shortly after. Tragically, Mona jumped in front of a moving train, leading to her untimely death. Overwhelmed by grief and despair, Ghanshyam returned home and took his own life by hanging himself. Their two young children were asleep in a separate room at the time of the incident.

Before committing suicide, Ghanshyam sent a message to his brother on WhatsApp informing him of his wife's tragic demise. The Harmara SHO, Uday Bhan, confirmed that the husband worked in the private sector. The bodies of the deceased couple have been sent for a post-mortem examination.