Monday, October 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Jaipur woman dies by suicide after Karwa Chauth spat; husband follows in shock

Jaipur woman dies by suicide after Karwa Chauth spat; husband follows in shock

A husband and wife in Jaipur died in a suspected suicide pact following a heated argument on Karwa Chauth.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Published on: October 21, 2024 19:00 IST
Representative image
Image Source : PTI Representative image

A tragic incident unfolded in the Harmara area of Jaipur on Sunday night, where a husband and wife lost their lives in what appears to be a suicide pact. The couple, Ghanshyam Bunkar (38) and Mona (35), had reportedly been involved in a heated argument after Ghanshyam returned home late from work on the night of Karwa Chauth.

According to police reports, Mona left the house in anger around 12:30 AM. Ghanshyam followed her shortly after. Tragically, Mona jumped in front of a moving train, leading to her untimely death. Overwhelmed by grief and despair, Ghanshyam returned home and took his own life by hanging himself. Their two young children were asleep in a separate room at the time of the incident.

Before committing suicide, Ghanshyam sent a message to his brother on WhatsApp informing him of his wife's tragic demise. The Harmara SHO, Uday Bhan, confirmed that the husband worked in the private sector. The bodies of the deceased couple have been sent for a post-mortem examination. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Rajasthan News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement