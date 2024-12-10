Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt make THIS special arrangement to keep accurate count of devotees attending mela

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Maha Kumbh 2025: As Uttar Pradesh gears up for the Maha Kumbh 2025, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is planning to install Artificial intelligence-enabled cameras to ensure an accurate headcount of devotees visiting the mela.

The government issued a statement saying that till now there was no accurate technology to count the correct number of devotees in the Kumbh held every 6 years or the Maha Kumbh held every 12 years in Prayagraj. However, this time the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to resort to special cameras equipped with AI as well as many other types of technologies so that every devotee coming to the Maha Kumbh can be counted.

'Special arrangements have been made to keep an eye on people'

The government has also made arrangements to track the devotees in the Maha Kumbh through these technologies. The government said that to ensure precise headcount data, AI-enabled cameras are being deployed extensively. "These advanced cameras will provide real-time updates every minute, with a primary focus on tracking devotees at the ghats," the statement said. "The system will operate actively from 3 am to 7 pm, the peak hours for bathing rituals," it said.

Giving information about this, Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant said that more than 40 crore people are expected to come to the Maha Kumbh to be held in 2025, and this will be the biggest record till date. According to Pant, special arrangements have been made to count and keep an eye on such a large number of people. "Around 744 temporary CCTV cameras will be installed at 200 locations within the fair area while 1,107 permanent CCTV cameras have been set up at 268 locations across the city. Additionally, 720 CCTV cameras are being deployed across more than 100 parking areas to ensure seamless tracking and crowd management," he said.

'Counting a large number of devotees is a big challenge'

Pant said that apart from the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) and the Police Line Control Room, observation centers have also been set up in Arail and Jhunsi areas, from where efforts are being made to monitor the devotees. The Divisional Commissioner said that counting such a large number of devotees is a big challenge, but the use of AI will be very important in this.

"By leveraging AI-driven crowd density algorithms, authorities aim to achieve an accurate headcount of the attendees. AI-based crowd management systems will also generate real-time alerts, enabling officials to efficiently count, track and manage devotees throughout the event," Pant said.

Organised every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held from January 13 to February 26. Devotees from across the country gather at Prayagraj's sacred Triveni Sangam of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati. The state government has created a new district, Mahakumbh Nagar, comprising 66 villages of four tehsils -- Sadar, Soraon, Phulpur and Karchhana -- for the Kumbh Mela.

(With PTI inputs)

